Razer data leak may have exposed info of over 100,000 customers

If you recently bought something from Razer, you'll want to keep an eye on your email inbox for suspicious links. According to security researcher Bob Diachenko, the company recently misconfigured one of its Elasticsearch servers, leaving the sensitive customer information stored on it accessible to the public since August 18th (via Ars Technica). He estimates the leak could affect as many as 100,000 customers, with the database containing data like full names, emails, phone numbers and shipping addresses. Razer claims passwords and credit card information weren't included in the leak.

Bob Diachenko

It took Razer more than three weeks to properly respond to Diachenko, over which time the researcher says he tried contacting the company multiple times. Razer finally resolved the issue on September 9th.