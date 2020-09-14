Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

Razer data leak may have exposed info of over 100,000 customers

Included in the leak were names and email addresses.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
36m ago
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Razer Blade
Engadget

If you recently bought something from Razer, you'll want to keep an eye on your email inbox for suspicious links. According to security researcher Bob Diachenko, the company recently misconfigured one of its Elasticsearch servers, leaving the sensitive customer information stored on it accessible to the public since August 18th (via Ars Technica). He estimates the leak could affect as many as 100,000 customers, with the database containing data like full names, emails, phone numbers and shipping addresses. Razer claims passwords and credit card information weren't included in the leak.

Razer leak
Bob Diachenko

It took Razer more than three weeks to properly respond to Diachenko, over which time the researcher says he tried contacting the company multiple times. Razer finally resolved the issue on September 9th.

"We would like to thank you, sincerely apologize for the lapse and have taken all necessary steps to fix the issue as well as conduct a thorough review of our IT security and systems," the company said. "We remain committed to ensure the digital safety and security of all our customers."

If a malicious group or individual accessed the information, they could use the included emails to carry out phishing attempts. Unfortunately, as an individual, it’s hard for you to know when a company you bought something from in the past may leak your information, but you can do a couple of things to protect yourself. If you have specific questions about this leak, you can contact Razer by emailing DPO@razer.com.

In this article: razer, cybersecurity, security, leak, exposure, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View
LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

View
Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

View
How I discovered the magic of wholesome travel games

How I discovered the magic of wholesome travel games

View
Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr