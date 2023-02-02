Sponsored Links

Razer debuts its lightest gaming mouse ever, weighing in at 49 grams

The $280 Viper Mini Signature Edition uses the company’s fastest wireless mouse tech.
Overhead marketing shot of the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse against dramatic shadows. The mouse has a magnesium exoskeleton with partially hollow interior.
Will Shanklin
Will Shanklin|February 2, 2023 12:45 PM

Razer announced its lightest gaming mouse today, the Viper Mini Signature Edition. It only weighs 49g, making it 16 percent lighter than the company’s Viper V2 Pro and one of the most lightweight mice we’ve seen from a large company.

The mouse uses a magnesium alloy exoskeleton with a semi-hollow interior (bearing a slight resemblance to the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless). “We wanted to push beyond the traditional honeycomb design, and this required a material with an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio,” said Razer’s Head of Industrial Design, Charlie Bolton. “After evaluating plastics, carbon fiber and even titanium, we ultimately chose magnesium alloy for its exceptional properties.”

Marketing render of a new Razer gaming mouse with a magnesium exoskeleton and partially hollow interior.
Razer says the mouse uses its fastest wireless tech and will be among its best-performing wireless mice. It includes the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and HyperPolling Wireless with 4000Hz polling rates. Additionally, Razer says the mouse’s battery lasts up to 60 hours and can fully charge via USB-C in less than 90 minutes. It ships with a pre-paired USB dongle.

The $280 mouse will be available exclusively on Razer’s website starting February 11th.

