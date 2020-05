Kaitlyn Tiffany, The Atlantic

Not everyone has the mental capacity to self-isolate for weeks during a pandemic. Some people are just lonely. Others choose to spend time with friends and family while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Either way, you’ll likely face backlash if you post about any of these activities on social media. So what’s the happy medium? “We’ll probably have to come out of digital hiding, unless we end up with an uncarriable pile of secrets 18 months from now,” Tiffany writes.

Marc Hogan, Pitchfork

If investing in a new stereo setup is something you’ve considered while staying home, this guide from Pitchfork is worth a read. It covers the basics and includes recommendations for turntables, cartridges, receivers/amplifiers, speakers and more.