Recommended Reading: How a Netflix series changed Formula 1

12.18.21

December 18th, 2021
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021
Drive to Survive the F1 documentary that has changed a sport

Matt Slater, The Athletic

An F1 season concluded last weekend with more drama than Netflix producers could dream of, and neither the service nor the racing series will be complaining. The documentary-style series Formula 1: Drive to Survive has massively expanded the F1 fan base since its debut in 2019, thanks to cinematic behind-the-scenes access to drivers, teams and tactics from the previous season. "Nowhere has that effect been more obvious than in America," Slater writes.

How Shein beat Amazon at its own game — and reinvented fast fashion

Louise Matsakis, Meaghan Tobin and Wency Chen, Rest of World

When an influencer posts a thrift store find, it becomes the latest fashion trend. Fast fashion companies seize quickly on what's popular on social media and Shein has created a billion-dollar business doing just that. 

Robert Downey Jr.: Here’s how to accelerate discoveries to help the planet

Robert Downey Jr and David Lang, Fast Company

Ironman has some ideas on how to fix science funding, arguing that the rapid response to the pandemic needs to be applied to saving the planet. 

