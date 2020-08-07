Recommended Reading: No legs in the metaverse

The week's best long-form writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
B. Steele|02.19.22

Sponsored Links

Billy Steele
B. Steele
February 19th, 2022
In this article: tiktok, gear, recommended reading, fiverr, metaverse, vr, facebook
Facebook Horizon
Facebook

Why you can't have legs in virtual reality (yet)

Rachel Metz, CNN Business

Have you ever wondered by no one seems to have legs in the metaverse? It turns out tracking your feet and legs isn't a walk in the park. 

Reselling gig work is TikTok's new side hustle

Mia Sato, The Verge

You've likely heard "work smarter, not harder" at some point in your life, but the latest TikTok side hustle is taking that in a whole new direction. Resellers are flipping things like graphic design for a profit, thanks to cheap labor from freelancers. 

Inside Facebook's African sweatshop

Billy Perrigo, Time

We've seen numerous reports over the years about the working conditions for Facebook content moderators, but people at a Nairobi office tasked with watching violent and abusive content are among the lowest paid in the world. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget