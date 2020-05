Allison Aubrey, Laurel Wamsley and Carmel Roth, NPR

As many states are well into opening back up, we face another challenge: what to do this summer. NPR offers some expert advice on how risky those activities are that you might already have planned. Let’s just say it might time to invest in camping gear.

Franklin Foer, The Atlantic

If you thought the United States might’ve learned something from Russian meddling in the last presidential election, think again. The Atlantic details how some of the same vulnerabilities still exist, which means “the Russians could have strolled through the same door as they had in 2016.” What’s more, Foer explains how, with an election quickly approaching, one plan in motion is to “to identify democracy’s most glaring weakness by deploying college kids on their summer break.”