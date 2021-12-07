Recommended Reading: Tech CEOs are yearning to be visionaries again

The week's best long-form writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
B. Steele|12.04.21

Sponsored Links

Billy Steele
B. Steele
December 4th, 2021
In this article: crypto, news, gear, recommended reading, twitter, entertainment, film, movies, facebook, sound design, tomorrow, blockcahin, bitcoin
Horizon Workrooms
Meta/Facebook

The tech moguls are looking for a new playground

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

Mark Zuckerberg is building a metaverse. Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter and is focused on blockchain and crypto. The Atlantic's Charlie Warzel argues that two of the biggest figures in online culture focusing their ambitions on "the escape pod" is a sure sign this "iteration of the internet" nears its end. 

'Magic dirt': How the internet fueled, and defeated, the pandemic's weirdest MLM

Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News

A $110 bag of dirt was marketed by Black Oxygen Organics as a way to improve brain function, heart health and rid the body of toxins. It took off as an internet-based multi-level marketing scheme before people started debunking claims of wellness benefits. Turns out, samples exceeded daily limits for lead and arsenic if multiple doses were taken. 

Here's why movie dialogue has gotten more difficult to understand (and three ways to fix it)

Ben Pearson, Slashfilm

Have you resorted to subtitles to help you follow dialogue in a movie because you can't hear it clearly? You're not alone, and it's not because you're suffering from hearing loss. There are a number of reasons for low talking, and thankfully, there are also a few ways to give yourself some relief. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget