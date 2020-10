Sam Byford, The Verge

The turn-based take on the Gears franchise was already a significant release for Microsoft, but it will also be important for next-gen consoles at launch. The Verge has the story on how a console version was always in the plans.

Tom Scocca, The New York Review

In a review of books by Andrew Marantz and Megan Phelps-Roper, Scocca examines how dependence on the internet has dire consequences. The two books offer unique perspectives on the issue as well. Phelps-Roper penned a memoir about her time at Westboro Baptist Church (she’s the granddaughter of former pastor Fred Phelps) while Marantz examines how the internet normalized things like misogyny and xenophobia.