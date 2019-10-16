Recommended Reading: 'The Facebook files'

The Facebook files

The Wall Street Journal

If you've been following tech news at all this week, you've likely read some of WSJ's reporting already. However, the entire series of articles is worth a look as it shows how much Facebook knows about unequal policy enforcement, how toxic Instagram can be for teen girls, the power of its algorithm, illegal activity and, perhaps most stunningly, how activists drowned out Mark Zuckerberg's own push for COVID-19 vaccines.

This FDA-approved necklace is designed to prevent brain injuries in athletes

Mark Wilson, Fast Company

Concussions will never be prevented by simply wearing a helmet for contact sports, so doctors and researchers must explore other methods for minimizing lasting effects. With the Q-Collar, a $200 band that is worn around the back of the neck, Q30 hopes to limit brain trauma in athletes by slowing blood flow to the internal jugular vein.

Video games’ sensory revolution: How haptics reinvented the controller

Justin Charity, The Ringer

We've come a long way since the Rumble Pack for Nintendo 64. The Ringer explores the role of haptic feedback in gaming through the lens of Sony's DualSense for PS5, pondering what the future of gaming may hold. 

