Recommended Reading: The Magic Leap project the world may never see

Benjamin Wallace, Vulture

After months of hype, mobile streaming service Quibi launched earlier this year with a roster full of A-list talent. The company’s key feature is Turnstyle, technology that allows you to flip between landscape and portrait viewing seamlessly (tech a lawsuit alleges Quibi is using without permission). Now that the initial free trial period is up, Quibi appears to be losing a lot of its users.

Subhayan Mukerjee, Kokil Jaidka and Yphtach Lelkes, The Washington Post

Conservative bias is a common refrain from President Trump and other Republican lawmakers. While the debate has been raging for a while now, evidence supporting either side has varied in quality, accuracy and factual details. The Washington Post, a frequent target of the president’s tweets, examined the accounts of 1,800 most-followed conservative “opinion leaders” and found that the most visible info circulating on the social network “does not appear to be ideologically biased in any particular direction.” It also discovered politicians overall aren’t really popular on the platform, and the the majority of users don’t get on Twitter for politics.