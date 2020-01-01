Latest in Gear

Recommended Reading: The world of Lego interface panel design

The week's noteworthy writing on technology and more.
Billy Steele
3h ago
The UX of Lego interface panels

George Cave, designbycave.co.uk

Whether it’s a spaceship, a cash register or a car instrument cluster, Lego interface panels play a relatively small role in the grand scheme of most builds. They offer finer details for a vehicle’s interior, for example, but typically they’re just one or two blocks amongst a set of hundreds or thousands or pieces. UK designer George Cave takes a detailed look at the aesthetic of these bricks and offers some thoughts on what they can teach us about effective UX layouts and interface organization.

Facebook’s dilemma: How to police claims about unproven COVID-19 vaccines

Elizabeth Culliford and Gabriella Borter, Reuters

Since the start of the global pandemic, Facebook has removed millions of posts that contained false or misleading COVID-19 claims or information. That was a tall task, but there were concrete details to rely on, with new info coming from scientists and other researchers at a rapid pace. When it comes to COVID-19 vaccine development and trials, the ability to check claims becomes a herculean task. Reuters explains why it’s so difficult.

From Minecraft tricks to Twitter hack: A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Nathaniel Popper, Kate Conger and Kellen Browning, The New York Times

The New York Times takes a biographical look at the 17-year-old who is the alleged “mastermind” behind the massive Twitter hack that took place last month.

