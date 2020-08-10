People are still spending record amounts on gaming in the US this year

If it wasn’t already obvious that the coronavirus has been a boon for the video game market, industry analysts at the NPD Group have more evidence. The reliable market-tracking firm says that people spent more on video games in the US in the second quarter than ever before. Total spending of $11.6 billion marked a 30 percent year-over-year increase and a seven percent bump over the prior quarter, when spending hit a then-record of $10.9 billion.
Not surprisingly, games made up the lions share of that number, with “video game content” accounting for $10.2 billion, up 28 percent from a year ago. This tracks, given that Sony just said PlayStation software purchases “nearly doubled” during the pandemic.