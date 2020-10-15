RED's 6K Komodo camera costs $6K

Indie filmmakers and everybody else who wants a relatively inexpensive cinema camera can now purchase RED’s new model called Komodo 6K. True to its name, the model can capture 6K at 40 fps, 6K Wide Shot at 50 fps and 4K at 60 fps — plus, it’s the brand’s first camera with phase-detect autofocus. In a video the company released when it announced the model back in April, it showed how users can use the camera’s color display to touch focus between different subjects. The feature lagged a bit back then, but the company admitted that it was still working to make the new AF technology “perfect.”

Komodo measures 4 inches on all sides and weighs only 2.1 pounds. It records footage in RED’s new RAW settings, is compatible with CFAST 2.0 media, has built-in wireless capabilities and can be controlled using the new RED Control app, which is already out for iOS and will be coming out soon for Android. Unlike RED’s other cameras, this model comes with the components, including a display and microphones, filmmakers need to shoot. That said, RED has bundles people can buy if they need accessories to go with the camera itself.