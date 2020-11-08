‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

A recent Red Dead Online update has introduced some bizarre glitches: players not being able fire their guns, horses that run in place, missing characters and objects, a mysterious bald man and more. Fans are sharing their baffling gameplay experiences on Twitter, and Rockstar Games says it’s working on fixes.
The glitches first appeared shortly after Rockstar Games released a “massive” update and introduced a naturalist role. As Polygon notes, the update was supposed to include bug fixes, but it seems to have done more harm than good. The issues are so strange and vast that they’re kind of hilarious -- though players who spent money on this game may feel differently.