‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

In some cases, no animals or other humans appear, making the game a ghost town. In other cases, only a bald man appears.

At times players and horses can only run in place, or they end up trapped in saloons.

Hey @RockstarGames you know that latest update for #RDR2Online earlier has pretty much broken the game? I can’t shoot anything, my horse disappears from under me or gets stuck in bars like so....#RDO #RDR2 pic.twitter.com/Y5jmSx277d — 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖆 🖤 (@lilith_sparkles) August 10, 2020

Other times, objects appear and disappear out of the blue.

Rockstar Games says the hiccups are the result of an update released yesterday and that it’s working on fixes.

We are aware some players may currently be experiencing a range of issues as a result of yesterday's RDR2 Title Update. We are currently developing fixes to address these and will share more information as it is available. For more details please visit https://t.co/nb2Oy0CXCs — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) August 11, 2020

Update 8/11/2020 1:00PM ET: Rockstar Games released a tweet and statement acknowledging the gameplay glitches. The company says it is working on fixes and will provide more info later.