Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Sometime later this year, Rockstar will release another set of patches for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online. In the former case, the studio claims the update for GTA Online will be its biggest ever and will see the company revisit heists as well as add a new location to the game. Meanwhile, Red Dead Online players can look forward to Rockstar expanding an existing role.

With just how popular GTA Online continues to be, it's not surprising to find out Rockstar plans to continue supporting the title. However, Red Dead Online is a different story. Before today's announcement, Rockstar hadn't meaningfully updated the game in about seven months, leading some fans to worry the studio had moved on. As Polygon notes, players tried to draw attention to the content drought by dressing up as clowns in-game. Whether the stunt worked is hard to say, but those players will probably appreciate today’s news all the same.