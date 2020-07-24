Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Rockstar plans to release major updates for the online components of both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II this summer. The content stream starts with a "massive" update for Red Dead Online that players will be able to download on July 28th.
Rockstar says the patch adds a new frontier pursuit, role and outlaw pass. It will also include a variety of features and bug fixes fans have been asking for, according to the studio. At an unspecified date later this summer, GTA Online players will have something to look forward to as well. Its summer update will offer "... a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.”