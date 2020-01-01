Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: robwilson39 via Getty Images

Redbox adds on-demand movies and shows to its free streaming service

The company rolled out an ad-supported live TV option in February.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
7m ago
"Jacksonville, Floria, USA-April 18, 2012: A Redbox Movie DVD rental Kiosk outside a drug store in Jacksonville, Florida. Coinstar Inc., the parent company of Redbox, has 35,400 DVD Rental Redbox kiosks in 29,300 locations in supermarkets, drug stores, mass merchants, convenience stores, and restaurants."
Your backlog of movies and shows might still be extensive despite spending more time at home this year, but at least you have another way to watch some things for free. Redbox has added on-demand TV shows and movies to its ad-supported streaming service. 

It follows Redbox's rollout of a free live TV service earlier this year, which now includes 89 channels. The company says hundreds of movies and shows are available to watch now and it will add more each week. You can expect "fan favorites, cult classics and popular titles," according to the company, which also offers paid VOD rentals.

Once you've downloaded the Redbox app, you can access the VOD freebies through the "Free on Demand" tab without needing to log in. You can watch Redbox's free shows and movies on iOS, Android devices (including TVs), Roku and Vizio displays. Support for LG and Samsung devices is on the way, along with Xbox and Chromecast. 

