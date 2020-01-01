Redbox adds on-demand movies and shows to its free streaming service

Your backlog of movies and shows might still be extensive despite spending more time at home this year, but at least you have another way to watch some things for free. Redbox has added on-demand TV shows and movies to its ad-supported streaming service.

It follows Redbox's rollout of a free live TV service earlier this year, which now includes 89 channels. The company says hundreds of movies and shows are available to watch now and it will add more each week. You can expect "fan favorites, cult classics and popular titles," according to the company, which also offers paid VOD rentals.