But with image galleries, users can share up to 20 photos and GIFs at once, and add captions and URLs to each image. Galleries also support “spoiler” and “not safe for work” tags.

Reddit

Perhaps learning from the messy rollout of group chat rooms, the company notes that image galleries are opt-in, with moderators needing to approve the feature before it’s activated in a given subreddit. But the company says a number of communities, like those that share recipes and other tutorials, have already shown interest in galleries.

The feature is available now across Reddit but, since it requires moderators to enable it, the feature may take a while to show up on individual subreddits.