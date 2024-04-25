Reddit is back online after a major outage forced everyone to touch grass

All told, the site was down for under an hour.

Reddit is back after a major outage forced the entire site offline. All told, the outage lasted under an hour before company techs fixed the backend problem, according to an official status page. This outage impacted each and every page of the internet's favorite collection of disparate community forums. Reddit's fix looks to be working just fine, as everything is loading on my end.

The site experienced another outage last year, which also was patched in under an hour. Those Reddit engineers do good work.

Update, April 25 2024, 1:39PM ET: This story has been updated to include the fact that Reddit engineers have fixed the problem and that the site is back.