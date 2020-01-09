Reddit lists all political ads and spending in a special subreddit

Reddit has launched a subreddit called r/RedditPoliticalAds that will provide more transparency about political advertising. “In this community, you will find information on the individual advertiser, their targeting, impressions and spend on a per-campaign basis,” Reddit wrote on the announcement post. “We plan to consistently update this subreddit as new political ads run on Reddit, so we can provide transparency into our political advertisers and the conversations their ad(s) inspire.

The site also updated its political ad policies, requiring campaigns to work with Reddit’s sales team and leave comments turned on for at least 24 hours. “We will strongly encourage political advertisers to use this opportunity to engage directly with users in the comments,” it wrote. The latter policy might not have much teeth, however, as advertisers will be allowed to moderate comments, and could remove posts they don’t like.