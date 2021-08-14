Reddit iOS app now includes a TikTok-style video feed

Reddit is about to make video a cornerstone of its mobile app. The company told TechCrunch that it's rolling out a TikTok-like video feed to iOS app users through a dedicated section. Tap the button and you'll see a swipeable video collection from both the subreddits you've subscribed to as well as related communities. As usual, you can upvote, downvote, comment on or gift awards.

A basic version of this experience was available before, but only if you tapped on a video — and the first videos you'd see would come from the same subreddit. The new tab is meant to "bring community through video," according to a Reddit spokesperson, and that means creating a "unified" experience that matches what you expect from app-based video players.

Reddit didn't say when all iOS users could expect the feed, or when you'd see an Android version. The vido section first reached a handful of iOS devices sometime in July.

This isn't a shocking move. Reddit started toying with livestreams in 2019, and bought TikTok rival Dubsmash in December 2020. While that company's code isn't being used for the feed (that will come with future products), the acquisition signalled Reddit's intent — it wants to keep its social network relevant in an era when video is all-important. You might not see video take center stage, but it's now considerably more than a nice-to-have feature.