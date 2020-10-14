The next 'Reigns' game is an Apple Arcade exclusive

You’ll be glad to hear that there’s another Reigns game on the way — but you’ll need an Apple device to play it. Devolver and Nerial have revealed Reigns: Beyond, a new take on the Tinder-style game formula that’s headed exclusively to Apple Arcade for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV. You lead an “intergalactic indie rockband” as it plays gigs across planets, using swipes on cards to keep your crew on track and your ship in one piece.

You’ll have over 1,400 decision cards to keep things fresh, and Nerial is promising wild experiences that include dogfighting tax collectors and chats with eccentric characters like Lord Shark.