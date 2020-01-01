Apple bundles free Arcade and TV+ access with new device purchases

For a limited time, if you buy one of the new iPhones or iPads that Apple recently revealed or pick up a Mac or Apple TV, you’ll get three months of free access to Apple Arcade. That’s on top of a promo Apple has been running since last year, through which you’ll receive a one-year Apple TV+ subscription on the house (via 9to5 Mac).

Those freebies are nothing to sniff at. There are some great games on Apple Arcade, and there are quite a few things worth watching on TV+. Apple, of course, is hoping you’ll get hooked on the services and continue subscribing to them for years to come.