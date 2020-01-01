Latest in Gear

Image credit: Savusia Konstantin via Getty Images

Apple bundles free Arcade and TV+ access with new device purchases

Buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV and you'll have stuff to play and watch for free.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
25m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan - June 05, 2019: New Apple Arcade logotype seen on modern ipad featuring the new subscription model for over 100 groundbreaking new games
Savusia Konstantin via Getty Images

For a limited time, if you buy one of the new iPhones or iPads that Apple recently revealed or pick up a Mac or Apple TV, you’ll get three months of free access to Apple Arcade. That’s on top of a promo Apple has been running since last year, through which you’ll receive a one-year Apple TV+ subscription on the house (via 9to5 Mac).

Those freebies are nothing to sniff at. There are some great games on Apple Arcade, and there are quite a few things worth watching on TV+. Apple, of course, is hoping you’ll get hooked on the services and continue subscribing to them for years to come.

Apple has placed more focus on services over the last few years, and they’re increasingly important to the bottom line. Later this fall, the company will roll out Apple One, a subscription bundle that includes Apple Arcade, Music, TV+ and iCloud for $15/month. There’s a $20/month family plan option, while the $30/month Premier option adds News+ and Fitness+ access to the mix.

In this article: iphone, ipad, apple, apple arcade, applearcade, apple tv+, appletv+, apple tv plus, appletvplus, services, mac, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have larger screens and steel cases

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have larger screens and steel cases

View
The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: Heavy-hitting cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max vs. the competition: Heavy-hitting cameras

View
Apple revives MagSafe with new wireless chargers and cases for iPhone

Apple revives MagSafe with new wireless chargers and cases for iPhone

View
Apple introduces 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini for $699

Apple introduces 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini for $699

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr