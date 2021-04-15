Netflix's 'Resident Evil' series premieres in July

And filming is complete on a new live-action movie.
Netflix

During Capcom's Resident Evil showcase today, the company revealed a number of details about its upcoming entry in the survival horror series. Capcom also showed off a trailer for the CG animated Netflix series (about 45 minutes in) that's coming soon based on the games, with a plot that takes place after the events of Resident Evil 4.

Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi revealed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be released in July, and he also mentioned that filming on a reboot of the live action film franchise is completed. There's no release date for the movie, but he said they're working on the CG effects right now.

