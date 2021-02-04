'Resident Evil' movie reboot will premiere on Labor Day weekend

The next Resident Evil film is set to open on September 3rd or this year’s Labor Day weekend, according to Deadline. While it’s still from Constantin Film, the German production company behind Paul W. S. Anderson’s adaptations, it’s not going to follow Milla Jovovich’s Alice anymore. The upcoming film is expected to follow the games closely and will serve as a reboot of the franchise’s movie series. Constantin first revealed its plans to make an origin movie based on the games late last year, with writer/director Johannes Roberts at the helm.

At the time, Roberts said he wanted to “go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience [he] had when [he] first played them” while also “telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.” Unfortunately, Deadline didn’t say how the movie will be released. More and more film outfits are choosing to make their movies available for streaming at the same time or shortly after theatrical release due to the pandemic’s effect on the industry.

Since the reboot will be under Sony in the US, though, there’s a chance that it will go through a traditional theatrical release first. The company is sticking to a traditional theatrical distribution strategy, and Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra previously told CNBC that it’s been working in the entertainment giant’s favor. “...the real benefit has been the number of incoming calls from talent, creators, actors, and directors to us saying, ‘We want to be doing business with you because we know you're a theatrical distributor and producer.’ That has worked very well for us,” he said.

The upcoming film will be set in 1998 and, according to franchise producer Robert Kulzer, will “explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City.” It truly does sound like it will be (a hopefully somewhat fateful) adaptation of the first two games. Kaya Scodelario, probably best known for playing Teresa in Maze Runner, will star as Claire Redfield, while The Flash’s Robbie Amell will play as her missing brother Chris. Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) is Leon Kennedy, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) is virologist Albert Wesker and Neal McDonough (The 100, Suits) is leading t-Virus scientist William Birkin.