Capcom confirms fan favorite 'Resident Evil' vampire is over nine feet tall

Ever since Capcom revealed the release date for its latest Resident Evil game, many of the questions have focused on four characters featured in the trailer and an early PS5-only “Maiden” demo. Resident Evil: Village arrives May 7th, but if you just can’t wait until then for more information on Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters, art director Tomonori Takano has issued an official statement on how tall the tall ladies are.

According to Takano, with hat and heels include, Lady Dimitrescu is 9’6, taller than the tallest man, Robert Wadlow, who measured 8’ 11. While the statement hopefully helps RE fans sleep at night, it does not at all explain the Dimitrescu clan is slumming it in a horror game when the WNBA MyPlayer mode for NBA 2K is right there, at least on new-gen consoles.