'Resident Evil Village' hits Xbox One, Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and PC May 7th

Pre-orders are open now, and there is a deluxe and collector’s edition up for grabs. There’s also a “visual demo” called Maiden available today, but it’s exclusive to PS5. It’ll come to additional platforms in the spring, Capcom said.

Did somebody say demo? (We did. We said demo.) Revealed during #REShowcase, a PlayStation 5 exclusive visual demo, Maiden, will be available for download starting later today!



Watch LIVE: 🌿 https://t.co/e4wOPFi45Z pic.twitter.com/GWYtP26KSb — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021

Capcom showed off new gameplay footage for Village during today’s stream, including combat, an inventory system reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, and the introduction of The Duke, the game’s obese merchant. Village stars Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters as he hunts for his daughter in a gothic castle filled with puzzles, murderous undead creatures, and overbearing, finely dressed Edwardian women who sometimes turn into swarms of bugs.

Capcom also lifted the lid on Re:Verse, an online multiplayer game that pits classic Resident Evil characters against one another in five-minute rounds of four to six players. Re:Verse will be free for anyone who owns Village.