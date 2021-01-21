'Resident Evil Village' hits Xbox One, Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and PC May 7th

Resident Evil Village, the direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, will come out on May 7th, and it’s hitting more platforms than first announced.
Village will land on Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC, as first promised, but it’s also coming to Xbox One and PS4, Capcom revealed in today’s Resident Evil stream. PS4 customers will get free access to the game in their digital libraries on PS5, and it ships with Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning Xbox One players will automatically receive an optimized version on Series X and S.