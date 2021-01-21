Latest in Gaming

'Resident Evil Village' hits Xbox One, Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and PC May 7th

Ethan Winters returns to search for his daughter in a spooky gothic setting.
Resident Evil Village
Capcom

Resident Evil Village, the direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, will come out on May 7th, and it’s hitting more platforms than first announced.

Village will land on Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC, as first promised, but it’s also coming to Xbox One and PS4, Capcom revealed in today’s Resident Evil stream. PS4 customers will get free access to the game in their digital libraries on PS5, and it ships with Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning Xbox One players will automatically receive an optimized version on Series X and S.

Pre-orders are open now, and there is a deluxe and collector’s edition up for grabs. There’s also a “visual demo” called Maiden available today, but it’s exclusive to PS5. It’ll come to additional platforms in the spring, Capcom said.

Capcom showed off new gameplay footage for Village during today’s stream, including combat, an inventory system reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, and the introduction of The Duke, the game’s obese merchant. Village stars Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters as he hunts for his daughter in a gothic castle filled with puzzles, murderous undead creatures, and overbearing, finely dressed Edwardian women who sometimes turn into swarms of bugs.

Capcom also lifted the lid on Re:Verse, an online multiplayer game that pits classic Resident Evil characters against one another in five-minute rounds of four to six players. Re:Verse will be free for anyone who owns Village.

