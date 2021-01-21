Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom

'Re:Verse' lets you play as your favorite Resident Evil character online

The game will come free with "Resident Evil Village."
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Resident Evil Re:Verse
Capcom

A playable demo of Resident Evil Village you can download today isn’t only surprise Capcom had to share during its recent showcase. The publisher also announced Resident Evil Re:Verse, a new multiplayer game that pits some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including the likes of Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, against one another in four to six player deathmatches.

“Re:Verse is one of the ways we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise,” producer Tsuyoshi Kanda said. And anyone who buys Resident Evil Village, will get Re:Verse for free.

Each match is designed to last about five minutes. The twist Capcom has added is that every time your character dies, they transform into a zombie, and you can get more powerful by picking up capsules. In that way, you can get back at the person who took you out and earn additional points to get ahead.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam later this year. You’ll also have the chance to play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S through backward compatibility. Capcom is currently accepting beta applications until January 25th if you want to try the game before it comes out.

In this article: Resident Evil, video games, PlayStation 4, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, capcom, Resident Evil: Village, PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

View
President Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

President Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr