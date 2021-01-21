'Re:Verse' lets you play as your favorite Resident Evil character online

A playable demo of Resident Evil Village you can download today isn’t only surprise Capcom had to share during its recent showcase. The publisher also announced Resident Evil Re:Verse, a new multiplayer game that pits some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including the likes of Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, against one another in four to six player deathmatches.

“Re:Verse is one of the ways we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise,” producer Tsuyoshi Kanda said. And anyone who buys Resident Evil Village, will get Re:Verse for free.