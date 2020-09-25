Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom

Capcom wants to bring 'Resident Evil Village' to PS4 and Xbox One

It's currently a next-gen console and PC exclusive.
Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
55m ago
Resident Evil Village
Capcom

Resident Evil Village could join the growing list of next-gen games also coming to current-gen consoles. At its Tokyo Games Show presentation, Capcom announced that the eighth mainline Resident Evil game may make its way to PlayStation 4 and PC.

"While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well," a Capcom producer said via a translator. "We're looking into it but we can't make any promises, however we will do our best to bring a top-tier survival horror experience to current-generation consoles."

If Capcom is able to produce a port, Village will be the third major "next-gen" game to be announced for existing consoles, following Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, capcom, Resident Evil, resident evil village
