Capcom wants to bring 'Resident Evil Village' to PS4 and Xbox One

Resident Evil Village could join the growing list of next-gen games also coming to current-gen consoles. At its Tokyo Games Show presentation, Capcom announced that the eighth mainline Resident Evil game may make its way to PlayStation 4 and PC.

"While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well," a Capcom producer said via a translator. "We're looking into it but we can't make any promises, however we will do our best to bring a top-tier survival horror experience to current-generation consoles."