'Horizon Forbidden West' is also coming to PS4

You won’t need to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 to play one of its big upcoming titles. Sony revealed today it plans to release Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4. What’s more, if you do end up buying the game on PS4, you’ll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Sony plans the same treatment for SackBoy A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

“While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch,” the company said.