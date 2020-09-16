Latest in Gaming

'Horizon Forbidden West' is also coming to PS4

It will come with a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony

You won’t need to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 to play one of its big upcoming titles. Sony revealed today it plans to release Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4. What’s more, if you do end up buying the game on PS4, you’ll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Sony plans the same treatment for SackBoy A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

“While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch,” the company said.

Given that the PlayStation 5 may be difficult to get ahold of well into next year, this is great news for those who don’t want to miss Aloy’s next adventure. Obviously those who want the best possible experience will need to be ready to spend at least $400 to buy the PS5 when it becomes available in the US and select other countries on November 12th and the rest of the world on November 19th.

