Image credit: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Ring will introduce end-to-end encryption to address security concerns

Users will also be able to decide how long stored videos remain in the cloud.
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s 'new neighborhood watch.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

2020 has seen Ring come in for plenty of criticism about the security of its products and the closeness of its leadership with law enforcement. The EFF has said that the company’s Android app was riddled with third party trackers, and its partnerships with police forces was leading us toward a surveillance state. To address some of those concerns, the company is beefing up encryption for users’s stored videos.

The biggest change is the introduction of end-to-end encryption for its videos, which will be added to Control Center in due course. Unfortunately, users need to activate it for themselves in Control Center, but in doing so will be given much more control over who sees their videos. In addition, users will soon be able to determine how long their videos are stored in the cloud, if they have the Ring Protect Plan, before being deleted. 

Finally, Ring has enabled users to disable the Neighbors feed -- the company’s crime-and-security themed version of NextDoor -- from their apps. This may not address all of the complaints leveled at the company, especially its long-reported closeness with police forces, but it’s a start.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

In this article: Amazon, amazon2020, Security, Neighbors, Ring, Privacy, Encryption, news, gear
