Ring brings its radar-scanning tech to a floodlight camera

The biggest innovation in Ring’s newest Video Doorbell was the built-in radar, designed to track a person’s journey to your front door. Now, that technology has been added to the company’s wired floodlight camera, offering the same “Bird’s Eye View” to areas of your home away from your door. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro has a new HD video camera, enhanced audio, a 100db siren, color night vision and motion-activated lights that can throw up to 2,000 lumens at the darkness. Plus, more importantly, the ability to see the route someone took as they wandered onto your patch, and if they went snooping along the way.

Ring

At the same time, the company has released the Video Doorbell 4, an updated version of the company’s mainstream bell. The new feature this time around is the, uh, addition of color pre-roll, with the doorbell recording four seconds of video before the motion is triggered. That goes hand-in-hand with improved battery life, as well as the usual suite of features available for subscribers to Ring Protect.

You’ll be able to pre-order both devices today, with the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro priced at $250, with shipping expected to begin on May 6th. The Video Doorbell 4, meanwhile, will set you back $199 and should be stuffed into boxes and loaded into trucks on April 28th.