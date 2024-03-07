Rivian reveals the $45,000 R2 electric SUV, and its siblings the R3 and R3X

Rivian officially revealed the R2 electric SUV during a livestream held Thursday afternoon. We knew the followup to the well-regarded R1 was coming, and we even got some leaked specs earlier this week, but now we’ve heard it from the electric horse’s mouth. The company also surprised view R3 and R3X, however, came as a complete surprise, harkening back to Steve Jobs and his famous "one more thing" conference enders.

As previously suspected, the R2 is a compact SUV that looks quite fetching. All versions of the five-seat electric vehicle get at least 300 miles per charge, thanks to newly-designed 4695 cell and a much larger battery pack that makes up a large portion of the bottom floor. Owners will also get plenty of refueling options. It comes with a NACS chargeport, so it'll work with Tesla Superchargers. The company's also building its own charging network, called the Rivian Adventure Network, with plans for 600 locations within a few years.

Rivian

The R2 has plenty of get up and go, with three motor layouts to choose from. There's a standard single-motor rear-wheel drive model, a dual-motor all-wheel model with motors in both the front and back and the beastly tri-motor version, which features two motors in back and one in front. That last model can go from zero to 60 in three seconds, though the metric likely shrinks when considering the other two versions.

There’s a robust infotainment center up front, though the layout of these digital elements are subject to change as we get closer to launch. Also up front? The R2 sports two gloveboxes, whereas the R1 line lacked even one. There's also two scroll wheels on the steering wheel, complete with dynamic haptic feedback. The car's self-driving features have gotten a major boost here, thanks to 11 cameras throughout and five radars, including a long-range front-facing radar.

Rivian

Prices start at $45,000 for the standard single-motor version, which is in line with what company CFO Claire McDonough has been promising. Though slightly smaller than the R1, the R2 is still pretty roomy. As previously stated, it fits five people and boasts an open-air design with quarter windows that pop out and a rear glass window that drops and opens. Seats on both rows fold flat, so owners should be able to transport longer-than-average gear like surfboards. Just like the R1 line, there's a roomy front truck, otherwise called a frunk, for additional storage. The R2 is available for preorders now, with deliveries starting in 2026.

Rivian

The R3, on the other hand, looks to be even more compact than its newly-announced sibling. It features a shorter wheelbase than the R2 and an overall tighter design. It'll also be available in three models, including single-motor, dual-motor and tri-motor versions. There's no range data available, but it does feature the same battery pack as the R2.

The R3 also includes some of the same open-air design features as the R2, with an automatic rear lift and a rear-facing glass window that pops open for storage. This window can adjust to multiple heights to accommodate oddly-shaped items. There's a pair of gloveboxes up front and an interior design that prioritizes sustainable materials.

Finally, there's the dune buggy-esque R3X. This is a high-performance vehicle, with only a tri-motor design available. It boasts a wider stance and more ground clearance than the R3. As a matter of fact, it doesn't really look like the R3 at all, with its "rugged and playful" interior made from cork and anodized metal, among other materials.

Rivian

Rivian hasn't announced any pricing or availability information on the R3 or R3X. It did, however, tease some forthcoming accessories for the company's entire fleet of vehicles. These include a tent that fastens to the roof, bike racks and additional rear storage options.

Now, the bad news. Rivian itself has been experiencing some issues. The company announced back in February that it would be laying off 10 percent of its salaried employees and job cuts have already started. The EV maker laid off around 100 employees at its Normal, IL factory this week.