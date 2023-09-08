Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation in October

Online game platform and creation toolset Roblox will finally be available on PlayStation in October, as announced at the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) earlier today. The title is coming to the PS5, of course, but also the PS4 for those who have yet to make the leap to next-gen. As always, it’ll be free to download.

Roblox was already available on just about every other platform, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android and Xbox, though it's still not available for the Switch. CEO David Baszucki did mention the Switch alongside the PlayStation as potential platforms during an August earnings call, as reported by The Verge, so it could eventually launch on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Or, maybe, the company will wait for the long-rumored Switch successor. The company has stated that the VR version of Roblox will officially launch for the Meta Quest platform later this month, after a successful test run.

As for the PlayStation releases, the company promises that Sony fans will be able to access “the full catalog of Roblox experiences”, indicating a robust cross-platform toolset. In other words, you should be able to download it and jump right into your favorite creations. Why did a PlayStation release take so long? It may have been Sony’s doing, as a document surfaced last year indicating that the console maker didn’t want Roblox due to child safety concerns.

The company also used RDC to announce some nifty innovations for the service, beyond wider availability. It unveiled its own version of video chat that incorporates your Roblox avatars for one-on-one conversations with other users.

The company also announced a new chatbot called Roblox Assistant that uses generative AI to help plan builds, write code, create virtual assets and more, according to The Verge. In a demo of the feature, the company showed off someone typing in that they wanted a game set in some ancient ruins. The assistant automatically dropped in some stones, moss-covered columns and even broken architecture. Another example had a player asking for some trees to chop down, and the program followed suit. The software pulls assets from its own marketplace or your personal library. This looks to be a fantastic use of generative AI that takes the drudgery out of making your own Roblox builds. Both the chatbot and video call feature should roll out in the next few months.