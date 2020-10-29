Roborace engineer explains why a driverless racecar drove into a wall

A video of an unfortunate (albeit kinda hilarious) Roborace incident made the rounds on Thursday. It showed an SIT Acronis Autonomous racecar immediately veering to the right at the start of a lap and crashing into a wall. An engineer from SIT has since taken to Reddit to explain how the embarrassing incident happened during the Season Beta 1.1 race.
They wrote that a problem emerged during the initialization lap, in which a human driver takes the car to the start line. An error occurred which caused the steering to lock all the way to the right.