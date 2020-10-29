Roborace engineer explains why a driverless racecar drove into a wall

"When our car was given [permission] to drive, the acceleration command went as normal but the steering was locked to the right," the engineer wrote. "We are looking at the log values and can see that our controller was trying to steer the car back to the left, but the car did not execute the steering command due to a steering lock. The desired trajectory was also good; the car definitely did not plan to go into the wall."

The engineer suggested it was "an extremely rare event during which there was a short spike in the inputs to the controller." Although SIT has made some fixes in an attempt to mitigate the issue, it had to send the car back to the factory for repairs. As such, it ran the race's second round using a default Roborace car.