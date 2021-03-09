Thanks to a fan, Rockstar is fixing GTA Online's slow PC loading times

Rockstar Games will soon address GTA Online’s infamous PC loading times. The fix comes nearly six years after the game came out on Windows. What’s more, PC players may have ended up waiting even longer if not for the work of someone in the community.

As PC Gamer tells the story, a person who goes by the handle of t0st recently took to GitHub to share a proof of concept of a fix they developed for the game. They claimed it could improve GTA Online’s loading times by as much as 70 percent by addressing an issue with a CPU bottleneck. They warned the fix wasn’t “for casual use,” but estimated a single developer at Rockstar could implement something similar in less than a day. All told, it’s going to take longer than that, but according to Rockstar, an official fix is on the way.

"After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved," the company told PC Gamer. "As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update." Rockstar didn’t say when it plans to release the fix. But after years of putting up with slow loading times, at least there's a light at the end of the tunnel for PC players.