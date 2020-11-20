Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rockstar Games

'GTA Online' is getting its first solo heist

The December 15th update will add a new location and 100-plus songs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist
Rockstar Games

GTA Online is still going strong after seven years, and Rockstar continues to frequently add new stuff to the game. On December 15th, the developer will release one of its biggest updates yet, which will include a new location and the first GTA Online solo heist. 

The Cayo Perico heist takes place on a private island. You can run it alone or with up to three friends (or random other players). Your mission is to infiltrate the guarded location and make off with evidence as well as art, gold and drug money. As Kotaku notes, Cayo Perico is GTA Online's first major map expansion.

The update has some other goodies in store. If you’re tired of listening to the same music over and over while you’re driving around, you’ll be pleased to hear Rockstar is freshening up the soundtrack with more than 100 additional songs. You can also expect more weapons and vehicles, additional social spaces for you to chill in with your friends, appearances from top DJs, a large submarine HQ and more in the near future.

In this article: gtav, grand theft auto, rockstar games, gta online, rockstargames, gtaonline, grandtheftautov, grand theft auto v, grandtheftauto, gta, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View
Xbox Black Friday deals cut prices on Game Pass Ultimate and controllers

Xbox Black Friday deals cut prices on Game Pass Ultimate and controllers

View
The latest 'Cyberpunk 2077' video shows off its ray-tracing features

The latest 'Cyberpunk 2077' video shows off its ray-tracing features

View
Tesla Model 3 crash sends scorching battery cells into a nearby house

Tesla Model 3 crash sends scorching battery cells into a nearby house

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr