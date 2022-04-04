Amazon's Prime Video and IMDb TV are staying on Roku

Roku and Amazon agreed a multi-year extension to keep the apps on the platform.
Kris Holt
04.04.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 4th, 2022
Roku Ultra for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Roku users who might be used to major third-party services disappearing for a while (or taking forever to arrive) won’t lose access to Prime Video and IMDb TV any time soon. Amazon and Roku have reached a multi-year deal to keep the apps on the platform.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement,” Roku said in a statement. “Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.” It didn't disclose terms of the deal.

The Amazon negotiations seem to have gone more smoothly than talks with other streaming services. It took months for Roku to reach a deal with WarnerMedia to get HBO Max on the platform. As for YouTube TV, that vanished from Roku for eight months. The company and Google aired their grievances in public while working on a new deal. Securing all those agreements means users will have access to more of the streaming services they might want to use under one umbrella.

