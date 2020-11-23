Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Roku

Roku adds AMC+ to its streaming channel

Catch up on 'The Walking Dead' and other AMC content for $9 per month.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
While free content has been the Roku Channel’s primary calling card, it has also offered the option to subscribe to paid TV channels like STARZ and ShowTime. And now it’s adding yet another premium option. Starting today, you can subscribe to AMC+ through the Roku Channel for $9 per month. In addition to shows like The Walking Dead and Mad Men, AMC+ includes access to select content from AMC-owned properties like Sundance TV and Shudder. Whether AMC+ is right for you will depend on how you feel about its originals, but it’s a good option if you want some variety without subscribing to several different streaming services.

With Roku recently making the channel available through a new standalone Android and iOS app, you don’t need one of the company’s devices to subscribe to AMC+ — though a subscription likely makes the most sense if you’re already deep in the company’s ecosystem.

