The Roku Channel is now available as a standalone Android and iOS app

There are a plethora of streaming TV services available today and you’ll have to pay up for most of them. But the Roku Channel has been one of the safe havens, providing free video content to those using Roku streaming devices and smart TVs. Now the company is making it easier for anyone to access the Roku Channel — now you can download the new, standalone version of the free Roku Channel app for Android and iOS, which lets anyone stream free video content on their mobile devices.

While the Roku Channel is available to all via a web video player, this is the first time those without Roku devices will be able to access the channel via a dedicated mobile app. You don’t need any Roku hardware to watch the channel’s content — just download the app, create a Roku account and start streaming.