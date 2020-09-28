Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roku

The Roku Channel is now available as a standalone Android and iOS app

Those without Roku devices have easier access to free content.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
The Roku Channel app for Android and iOS
Roku

There are a plethora of streaming TV services available today and you’ll have to pay up for most of them. But the Roku Channel has been one of the safe havens, providing free video content to those using Roku streaming devices and smart TVs. Now the company is making it easier for anyone to access the Roku Channel — now you can download the new, standalone version of the free Roku Channel app for Android and iOS, which lets anyone stream free video content on their mobile devices.

While the Roku Channel is available to all via a web video player, this is the first time those without Roku devices will be able to access the channel via a dedicated mobile app. You don’t need any Roku hardware to watch the channel’s content — just download the app, create a Roku account and start streaming.

Roku has been adding free TV shows and movies to this channel since its inception. It also has some free live TV options from providers like ABC News, Fubo Sports and others, so you can get a limited selection of live content through the channel as well. The company will also be adding content to the channel from HappyKids.tv, The Martial Arts Channel, iFood.tv, The LEGO Channel, Sony Canal Novelas and other Spanish-language entertainment providers and more at the end of this month.

You’re also able to subscribe to paid TV channels via the Roku Channel and see all of the content available to you in one place. Subscribing to channels like STARZ, ShowTime and others through Roku means you’ll get one bill each month that includes each paid streaming service you subscribe to, which is a bit easier to manage than a bunch of smaller, separate bills. The cost of most channels available is the same whether you subscribe through Roku or separately, so it’s a good option if you prefer to see all of your streaming charges in one place.

