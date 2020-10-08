Roku brings its streaming channel to Amazon's Fire TV devices

You’ve been able to download Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music onto Roku devices for a while, but the same has not been true of the Roku Channel and Fire TV devices. That’s about to change. Starting today, if you live in the US and own a Fire TV streaming stick, smart TV or soundbar, the Roku Channel — and the more than 100,000 free movies and TV episodes that come with it — is now available on your Amazon device.

Naturally, the Roku Channel integrates with Alexa, allowing you to ask the digital assistant to launch the app for you. You can also start browsing its library of content by starting the app through the Fire TV search menu.