Roku brings its streaming channel to Amazon's Fire TV devices

You can start streaming content without a Roku account.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
53m ago
Amazon Fire TV streaming stick
Amazon

You’ve been able to download Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music onto Roku devices for a while, but the same has not been true of the Roku Channel and Fire TV devices. That’s about to change. Starting today, if you live in the US and own a Fire TV streaming stick, smart TV or soundbar, the Roku Channel — and the more than 100,000 free movies and TV episodes that come with it — is now available on your Amazon device.

Naturally, the Roku Channel integrates with Alexa, allowing you to ask the digital assistant to launch the app for you. You can also start browsing its library of content by starting the app through the Fire TV search menu.

One thing you can’t do through the Roku Channel on Fire TV devices is sign up for premium channels like Showtime and Starz. To do that, you’ll need to visit the Roku website or use one of the company’s devices. On the bright side, you don’t need a Roku account to start using the app on Fire TV devices.

It’s not surprising to see the Roku Channel make its way to more platforms, including ones owned by the company’s competitors. Earlier this year, it made the Roku Channel available as a standalone Android and iOS app. By its own estimate, Roku says 43 million people in the US have access to the Roku Channel. Making the app available on more platforms is a straightforward way to grow it and generate more revenue from the ads that support the service.

