Image credit: Roku

Roku discounts its streaming devices ahead of Father's Day

Multiple players are available at low prices.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Roku Ultra
Roku

Roku is hoping that you’ll buy a media streaming device for Father’s Day, and it’s running a sale on its players to match. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are selling Roku’s lineup significantly below their official prices, and it might be tempting if the fatherly figure in your life could stand a living room upgrade.

Roku Ultra

The steepest discount is for Roku’s flagship media hub, the Ultra (pictured up top). You can find it at Amazon for $80 instead of the normal $100, while Best Buy is carrying it for the same price. The appeal, as you might imagine, is that it does seemingly everything. On top of 4K and HDR playback, you’ll get a voice remote with personal shortcuts, fast channel launching, Ethernet networking, USB (for local playback) and microSD (for channel expansion).

Buy Roku Ultra on Amazon - $80

Buy Roku Ultra on Best Buy - $80

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere
Roku

There’s also a good deal to be had if you’re only looking for slightly more than the essentials. Amazon is selling the Roku Premiere for a modest $29 (also at Best Buy) instead of the usual $39. You won’t get a sophisticated remote or expansion, but it’ll still stream 4K and HDR in a tiny, no-frills package.

Buy Roku Premiere on Amazon - $29

Buy Roku Premiere on Best Buy - $29

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku

Looking for a stealthier and potentially more practical option? Amazon is selling the Streaming Stick+ for $39 (also at Best Buy), down from the usual $50. You’ll get 4K HDR and a voice remote, but the real highlights are its dongle form factor and a long range. This is the player if you either want a tidy setup or want to upgrade a TV far from your WiFi router.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ on Amazon - $39

Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ on Best Buy - $39

In this article: ROKU, roku premiere, roku streaming stick, Roku Ultra, av, streaming, gadgetry, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
