Roku discounts its streaming devices ahead of Father's Day

Roku is hoping that you’ll buy a media streaming device for Father’s Day, and it’s running a sale on its players to match. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are selling Roku’s lineup significantly below their official prices, and it might be tempting if the fatherly figure in your life could stand a living room upgrade.

Roku Ultra

The steepest discount is for Roku’s flagship media hub, the Ultra (pictured up top). You can find it at Amazon for $80 instead of the normal $100, while Best Buy is carrying it for the same price. The appeal, as you might imagine, is that it does seemingly everything. On top of 4K and HDR playback, you’ll get a voice remote with personal shortcuts, fast channel launching, Ethernet networking, USB (for local playback) and microSD (for channel expansion).