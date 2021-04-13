Roku's OS 10 brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its HD streaming devices

Roku has started rolling out its latest operating system, and it will give its HD streaming devices AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility. When the company first introduced AirPlay 2 support for its platform, only those with select 4K players and TVs could take advantage of the feature. Now, even those with Roku Express and some HD Roku TV models will be able to stream content directly from their iPhones, iPads and Macs. They'll also be able to control those devices through Siri or the Apple Home app, thanks to the added HomeKit support.

Another notable Roku OS 10 feature is Instant Resume, which automatically takes viewers back to the place where they last left off for a faster reload experience. It only works on supported channels, though, and there are only 15 or so at the moment, including AT&T TV, FilmRise, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Fubo Sports Network, HappyKids TV, Plex.tv, STARZ and The Roku Channel. The company plans to expand its availability in the future.

Meanwhile, the Live TV Channel Guide is a US-exclusive feature that allows viewers to hide individual channels from view and to add channels to a favorites list. Roku Voice can now be used with a variety of on-screen keyboards in the US, as well. The new OS also has the ability to automatically detect select game consoles and configure supported features to optimize the TV's performance for video games.

OS 10's other features include HDR10+ Support, a "Virtual Surround" sound setting for Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Streambar Pro owners and an improved layout for Roku Voice search results. Roku's OS 10 rollout starts with select models, but it will make its way to all supported streaming players in the coming weeks.