Roku’s new $129 soundbar offers Dolby Audio and 4K streaming

A soundbar can be a good addition to your living room if you want to up the audio game of your movie nights. But in addition to being quite expensive, soundbars can be hard to buy if you don’t already know exactly what you’re looking for. Roku hopes to make the decision easier for most people with its newest audio device, the Roku Streambar. It’s a soundbar that’s only slightly larger than a carton of eggs and priced competitively at $129 — oh, and it also has Roku’s 4K streaming technology inside of it.
This isn’t Roku’s first audio device. The company launched a couple of smart speakers, a subwoofer and a full-sized soundbar last year. The new Streambar is essentially a smaller version of the $180 Roku Smart Soundbar because it’s designed to turn your dumb TV into a smart one, while enhancing its audio chops at the same time. Inside of it is tech that’s similar to a Roku Ultra in that it lets you stream 4K HDR content. you can also control the soundbar with the included remote or with voice assistants including Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.