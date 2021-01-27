Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Roku's Streambar is the cheapest it's been since the holidays

This all-in-one streamer and soundbar is $28 off at Amazon.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Valentina Palladino / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s easy to drop hundreds on home theater equipment, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your existing setup feel new again. Roku’s Streambar is one such device that can upgrade your TV’s sound quality, while also giving you the power of Roku’s streaming OS. It normally runs $130, but Amazon has the Roku Streambar for $102 right now — that’s only a few dollars more than its Black Friday price and the best deal we’ve seen on it since the start of the year.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $102

Roku designed the Streambar to be an easy and affordable way to inject better sound into your living room. We gave it a score of 86 because it lives up to that promise. It’s slightly larger than a carton of eggs, making it compact enough to fit into even the most cramped TV setups, and it’s quite easy to install. Inside is Roku’s 4K HDR streaming tech (the same that you’ll find in the company’s Ultra device), and while it doesn’t support Dolby Vision, it supports Dolby Audio.

The streaming chops combined with the solid audio quality make the Streambar a great option for anyone that still has a “dumb” TV that they want to revamp. Even if you have a smart TV, the Streambar is on the affordable side when it comes to soundbars, making it a viable option if you’re simply looking for a budget-friendly sound upgrade. It also works as a Bluetooth speaker as well, so you’re essentially getting a three-in-one device.

Aside from the lack of Dolby Vision support, the biggest downfalls to the Streambar are its relatively weak bass (which you’ll notice when streaming music via Bluetooth rather than watching TV) and its lack of an Ethernet port. If you can live with that, the Roku Streambar is a solid way to get better sound into your living room without spending a ton of money.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, ROKU, roku streambar, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

Garmin's daintiest watch ever is designed for small wrists

View
Intel starts shipping its first Iris Xe discrete graphics cards for desktop

Intel starts shipping its first Iris Xe discrete graphics cards for desktop

View
2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

View
Virgin Hyperloop outlines how it thinks journeys will actually work in 2030

Virgin Hyperloop outlines how it thinks journeys will actually work in 2030

View
Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr