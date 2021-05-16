The Roku Streambar is back on sale for $100 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You won't have to spend much if you're looking for a do-it-all media player. Amazon is running a sale on multiple Roku devices that has dropped the price of the Streambar to just $100. That's a sizeable $30 off, and might make it tempting if you need both an audio upgrade and a smart TV platform. If you're already set for audio, you can also buy the latest Roku Ultra for $70 (down from $100) or the Streaming Stick+ for $40 (a drop from $50).

We enjoyed the Streambar thanks to its combination of solid sound quality for the money, its unintrusive design and its ability to double as a Bluetooth speaker. It won't satisfy your bass cravings and lacks Dolby Vision support (though there is HDR), but it might be just the ticket if you're determined to upgrade an older TV with modern connectivity. Just remember that your speaker and smart TV tech are joined at the hip — you might have to make two purchases if you decide you need more powerful audio in the future.

