Roland slashes the starting price of its cloud synth subscriptions

Roland is continuing its push to improve its digital instruments and software with a new pricing structure that’ll make its Zen-Core synth engine more accessible to all, whether they’re amateur tinkerers or full-time pros. Its ever-growing cloud-based platform, Roland Cloud, is moving to the company’s primary roland.com website, and will offer three membership levels: Core, Pro and Ultimate.

Core — the entry-level tier — costs $30 a year, or just $3 a month, and includes access to the Zenology software synth and Zen-Core sound packs. Pro comes in at $99 a year, or $10 a month, and offers unlimited access to the TR-808 and D-50, Zenology Pro (a full-edit version is coming this fall), with access to all Zen-Core sound packs and wave and model expansions for software, plus Anthology, TERA, FLAVR, Drum Studio, and all software patches and patterns. Finally, Ultimate will cost $199 a year, or $20 a month, and includes the whole kit and caboodle, including all Legendary and SRX collections and unlimited access to all instruments and sounds.