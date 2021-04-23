'RuneScape' is heading to iOS and Android this summer

RuneScape is making its way to mobile devices this summer. Although the classic MMORPG has been in early access on iOS and Android for a while, it'll open up to everyone within the next few months. RuneScape will remain free-to-play, with extra skills, quests and other perks for paying subscribers .

Publisher Jagex says the game had more than 2.1 million installs on mobile during early access. It also hit a record-high number of subscribers last year, with more than 1.2 million. So, while RuneScape is over two decades old, the franchise still has a thriving user base that's seemingly ready to play while on the go.

If you're an existing RuneScape player, you'll be pleased to know there's cross-play and cross-progression support with the PC version. You'll have access to all of your quests, characters, equipment and so on. Jagex has revamped RuneScape's UI for mobile and given it a visual and operational overhaul. It redesigned the menus, icons, text and textures, and refined the combat mechanics for mobile users.

You can now pre-order RuneScape on iOS and pre-register on Android . If enough people do so, Jagex will unlock some exclusive cosmetic items.