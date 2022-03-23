Russia blocks Google News

The news aggregator is the latest service to go down in the country.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|03.23.22
@karissabe

March 23rd, 2022
UKRAINE - 2022/01/09: In this photo illustration a Google News logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google News is the latest major service to be blocked in Russia. The country’s telecom regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked Google News, according to Reuters, which cited a report from state media outlet Interfax.

The regulator said it was blocking the news service because it “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” according to Interfax.

Russia has already blocked Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in recent weeks.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

