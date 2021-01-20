Russia bans 'Death Note' and other 'violent' anime

It seems a Russian court has started to scribble the names of anime series in a mysterious black notebook. A district court banned Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Inuyashiki on certain streaming websites over worries that teens are recreating violent acts from them. The St. Petersburg court system alleged that "Every episode contains cruelty, murder, violence," according to the The Moscow Times.

In December, five lawsuits were brought against 49 sites that stream anime. Prosecutors also called for bans on Naruto, Elfen Lied and Interspecies Reviewers.