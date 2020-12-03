Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's fingerprint-secured T7 Touch SSD drops to $160 for 1TB

It's the lowest price we've seen to date for the external storage device.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung T7 Touch SSD
Samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

While you may not be leaving home as often as you used to at the moment, security is still important for all of the devices you might carry around, including external storage. Samsung's T7 Touch SSD can keep your data secure until you unlock it via the built-in fingerprint sensor. The 1TB model is now available for $160 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve seen to date. That's a saving of $70 on the regular price of $230, and it’s $10 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Buy Samsung's T7 SSD at Amazon - $160 Buy Samsung's T7 SSD at Best Buy - $160

As well as fingerprint recognition, you can opt to protect data on the SSD with a password that has 256-bit encryption. The T7 Touch SSD includes what Samsung calls a Motion LED, which lets you quickly check its status. 

It's a zippy storage device — it has a read speed of 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s. That's almost twice as fast as the previous model, the well-regarded T5. The T7 Touch was also a CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, personal computing, storage, drive, fingerprint, fingerprint sensor, gadgetry, gadgets, personalcomputing, portable, samsung, security, ssd, T7, T7 touch, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
China's lunar sampling robot beams back its first full-color moon shots

China's lunar sampling robot beams back its first full-color moon shots

View
DJI’s cinematic FPV drone leaks in photos

DJI’s cinematic FPV drone leaks in photos

View
DoorDash lets restaurants add their own delivery drivers to its service

DoorDash lets restaurants add their own delivery drivers to its service

View
Android users can now shoot and publish their own Street View images

Android users can now shoot and publish their own Street View images

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr