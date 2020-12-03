Samsung's fingerprint-secured T7 Touch SSD drops to $160 for 1TB

While you may not be leaving home as often as you used to at the moment, security is still important for all of the devices you might carry around, including external storage. Samsung's T7 Touch SSD can keep your data secure until you unlock it via the built-in fingerprint sensor. The 1TB model is now available for $160 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve seen to date. That's a saving of $70 on the regular price of $230, and it’s $10 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.
