Samsung's fingerprint-secured T7 Touch SSD drops to $160 for 1TB

As well as fingerprint recognition, you can opt to protect data on the SSD with a password that has 256-bit encryption. The T7 Touch SSD includes what Samsung calls a Motion LED, which lets you quickly check its status.

It's a zippy storage device — it has a read speed of 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s. That's almost twice as fast as the previous model, the well-regarded T5. The T7 Touch was also a CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree.

